Bunkering service carried out safely in Port of Constanta

The supply of fuel to ships in the Port of Constanta cannot be affected, in the context of the new sanctions established by the EU states at the beginning of this week, and will continue in optimal conditions, assures the management of the Constanta Maritime Ports Administration National Company (CNAPM).

"At the moment, in the Port of Constanta, out of the three barges licensed for the supply of fuel to ships (bunkering), only two are still performing this service, and the third one ceased its activity a few months ago, when the embargo on Russian ships was put in place. The two barges can supply fuel to ships outside the Port of Constanta," according to a Constanta CNAPM release.

The company's representatives mention that nine companies are currently licensed in the Port of Constanta for the supply of fuel and oil to ships. Licensed companies can bunker ships to the quay with diesel fuel and with fuel oil at the Oil Terminal.

"Given that the Port of Constanta is not a focal point for fuel supply on ship routes, we believe that there will be no bottlenecks in this regard, in the given situation. A nodal point in ship bunkering (as the Instanbul Port in Turkey or Piraeus Port in Greece) supplies tens or hundreds of ships a day, while in the Port of Constanta we refer to 600 ships a year. So, in the context of new sanctions imposed by EU states earlier this week, we believe that ship bunkering in the Port of Constanta cannot be affected and will continue to operate in optimal conditions," the release also states.

The supply of fuel to ships (bunkering service) in the Port of Constanta is an economic service performed exclusively by private operators, and the Romanian state, through the Constanta CNAPM, does not have the capacity to perform this service.

AGERPRES