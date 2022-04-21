 
     
Burduja - proposed Minister of Digitalisation, Bolos - Minister of European Investments and Projects

The National Liberal Party (PNL)'s Executive Bureau decided on Thursday to nominate MP Sebastian Burduja for the post of Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization and Marcel Bolos for the post of Minister of Investment and European Projects.

According to PNL, the decision was taken unanimously by votes, according to agerpres.ro.

Also, the PNL leadership voted for the nomination of PNL senator Iulia Scantei for the position of judge at Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR), on behalf of the Senate.

Marcel Bolos is currently Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization and Acting Minister of European Investment and Projects.

Dan Vilceanu resigned as Minister of Investment and European Projects on April 6.

