Cartel Alfa trade unionists protesting against pauperization, in Victoriei Square, Revolution Square

Trade unionists from the CNS Cartel Alfa Confederation are protesting on Thursday, starting at 11:30 a.m. in Victory Square, and later, from 2:00 p.m., in Revolution Square, demanding to "stop the pauperization of the population", informs the confederation, in a press release, told Agerpres.

The trade unionists demand price control and the taxation of extra profits, an increase in salaries and pensions, the unblocking of collective negotiations (amendment of the Social Dialogue Law) and the full and non-discriminatory application of Law 153/2017, regarding the remuneration of staff paid from public funds, and Law 195/ 2020, regarding the status of railway staff.

The decision-making structures within the CNS Cartel Alfa confederation established earlier this month the organization of protest actions at the national level, because "abnormal energy costs and the rising costs of food and other essential goods are forcing millions of workers to make painful choices and they push many into poverty".

"At the same time, we draw attention to the fact that, in the context of current prices, many economic units are put in the situation of ceasing their activity, and Romanian citizens will be put in dramatic situations due to the superficiality with which the problem is treated at political level," CNS Cartel Alfa representatives also said.

The Alfa Cartel protest kicked off on October 17 in the form of two caravans that started from the Ardeal (Zalau, northwestern Salaj County) and Moldavia (Botosani, northeastern Botosani County) areas towards Bucharest, with protests organized in towns along the route where there are major risks of blocking some production activities and loss of jobs. The two caravans meet on Thursday in Bucharest, where a large rally-march will take place in Victoriei Square and Revolution Square.