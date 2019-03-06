CCIB plans to set up representative offices in the European countries with a strong Romanian community

The Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) could set up representative offices in the European countries with a strong Romanian community, such as Italy, CCIB Chairman Sorin Dimitriu said on Thursday at the business forum 'Romania-Italy, restoring investor confidence in the Romanian economy'.

"Today's event is part of a partnership strategy aimed at presenting the attractiveness of the Romanian business environment. There is something specific about the representative offices of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce in the sense that they are accompanied by permanent exhibitions. This year we set ourselves as a goal to open a representative office in each Central Asia and Egypt. We will probably open such an office in the Balkans, as we are now having talks with Greece and Serbia. We also want to open representative offices in the European countries with strong Romanian communities, such as Italy. I consider this extremely important," Dimitriu said.

According to data from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Italy is one of Romania's main economic partners in terms of both trade and investment, and is ranked 5th by the invested capital and first by the number of companies present on the market.

According to National Trade Register Office statistics, the number of Italian-owned companies registered in Romania was 47,365 as of January 31, 2019, with a total invested capital of 2,608 billion euro (10.62 billion lei) and a market share of 5.78 pct.

The Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized on Thursday together with Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Italy and in partnership with the European Academy for Economic and Cultural Relations in Rome (AEREC) and the National Coalition for the Modernization of Romania the 33rd edition of the business forum 'Romania-Italy, restoring investor confidence in the Romanian economy'.