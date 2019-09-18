CCR: President must issue decrees revoking ministers and appointing interims at once

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has admitted, on Wednesday, the complaint regarding a legal conflict between the Government and President Klaus Iohannis, establishing that the head of state will issue "at once" the degrees revoking ministers, as well as those appointing interims.

The plenum of the Constitutional Court has debated the request to solve a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President of Romania, on the other hand, complaint filed by the Prime Minister.

"Following deliberations, the Constitutional Court, by majority vote with regards to points 1, 2, and 3 and unanimously regarding point 4, has decided: Admits the request and notes the existence of a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President of Romania, on the other, determined by the refusal to revoke some ministers, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, according to art. 85, para (2) of the Constitution of Romania, republished, as well as by the tacit refusal of the President of Romania to appoint interim ministers, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, according to art. 107, para (3) of the Constitution of Romania, republished," a release of the CCR sent to AGERPRES shows.

Furthermore, the Court mentions, the President will issue, at once, the decrees to revoke ministers, requested by the Prime Minister on August 26, as well as the decrees designating the interim ministers proposed on August 27.

"The President of Romania will respond, at once, in writing and with motivation, regarding the refusal of proposals to name as full minister, forwarded by the Prime Minister through addresses no. 5/5321, no.5/5322, no. 5/5323, no. 5/5324, no. 5/5325 on August 26," the CCR mentions.

Furthermore, the Constitutional Court noted there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President, on the other, generated by the refusal of the head of state to appoint the full ministers proposed by the Prime Minister on August 26.

The decision is final and compulsory and will be communicated to the Prime Minister and the President and will be published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I.