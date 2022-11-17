CCR: 'Public pension system' phrase in title of Law 8/2006 - discriminatory

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Thursday that the phrase "public pension system" in the title of Law 8/2006 has a discriminatory character, contrary to the constitutional provisions.

According to a CCR press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the Constitutional Court, within the framework of a posteriori constitutionality control, with a majority of votes, admitted the exception of unconstitutionality and found that the phrase "public pension system" in the title of Law 8/2006 is unconstitutional regarding the establishment of the allowance for pensioners of the public pension system, members of creative unions legally constituted and recognized as legal entities of public utility, as well as from the content of art. 1 paragraph (1) of this law, Agerpres informs.

"Essentially, the Court ruled that the phrase 'public pension system' in the title of Law 8/2006, as well as in the content of Article 1, paragraph (1) of this law, has a discriminatory character, contrary to the provisions of Article 16, paragraph (1) of the Constitution, since the law conditioned the granting of the allowance to belonging to the public pension system. However, it must be granted regardless of the public pension system from which the insured comes," the constitutional judges explain.