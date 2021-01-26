CCR rejects AUR challenges regarding Parliament Decision on Citu Gov't investiture

On Tuesday, the Romanian Constitutional Court rejected the notifications of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) regarding the Parliament Decision No. 31/2020 regarding the investiture of the Government Florin Citu.

Senator Claudiu Tarziu, AUR co-chair, claimed at the Parliament meeting on the investiture of the Citu Government that the legal procedures had not been fulfilled.

"The hearings in the committees were formal, hurried and without the possibility to analyze the governing programme. But I see that in the hall there were voices, more or less triumphant, from the governmental arc. I would advise my colleagues from the governing coalition, and those who want to hold ministerial posts, together with the President of the State, Mr Klaus Iohannis, to wait a little longer, not to rejoice too soon. The AUR parliamentary groups will notify the Constitutional Court about the fact that the legal procedures were not met in this case. "Therefore, please wait for the CCR decision," explained the AUR Senator.