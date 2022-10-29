FOTO-VIDEO Cel puțin opt morți și peste 20 de răniți într-o explozie la Bagdad

Cel puțin opt persoane au fost ucise și peste 20 rănite într-o explozie produsă sâmbătă în estul Bagdadului, potrivit unor surse medicale și de securitate citte de Reuters, informează Mediafax.

Explozia a avut loc în apropierea unui stadion de fotbal și a unei cafenele, au precizat sursele.

Cauza exploziei este încă necunoscută.

At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured when a fuel tanker exploded in eastern #Baghdad . pic.twitter.com/dh9QueJWfN

#BREAKING

The commander of Baghdad Operations Command says that at least nine were killed & a further 13 injured due to the explosion, adding that the blast was not a terror attack - state media #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/noKp3MJgGM