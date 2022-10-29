 
     
FOTO-VIDEO Cel puțin opt morți și peste 20 de răniți într-o explozie la Bagdad

explozie rusia

Cel puțin opt persoane au fost ucise și peste 20 rănite într-o explozie produsă sâmbătă în estul Bagdadului, potrivit unor surse medicale și de securitate citte de Reuters, informează Mediafax.

Explozia a avut loc în apropierea unui stadion de fotbal și a unei cafenele, au precizat sursele.

Cauza exploziei este încă necunoscută.

