Ceremony at Peles Castle, dedicated to Romanian-British economic partnership and reign of King Charles III

A ceremony dedicated to the Romanian-British economic partnership and the beginning of the reign of King Charles III took place, on Tuesday evening, at the Peles Castle in central Sinaia.

In her speech, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, spoke about the bilateral relations between the two countries, which were established during the reign of King Carol I, highlighting some important moments, recalling, at the same time, the sad moment of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, told Agerpres.

Also, Her Majesty sent a message of hope and confidence to King Charles III.

"Let's dedicate tonight's meeting with British diplomatic and economic personalities to the 140 bilateral relations, to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II and the reign of King Charles III," the Crown Custodian concluded.

In turn, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said, referring to the beginning of the reign of King Charles III, that the British who live in Romania and love this country are "especially blessed" that they have a king who knows Romania well.

Furthermore, he mentioned in his speech the importance of bilateral relations in several fields of activity.

I believe that the future is bright for the relations between our countries. (...) I think if we look at the energy sector, education, healthcare, transport, defense and, of course, technology (...), I think we will do very well in these sectors together, said Andrew Noble.

The event was attended by state authorities, representatives of the United Kingdom Embassy in Bucharest, members of the business environment, figures from civil society.