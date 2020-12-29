 
     
Ceremony for new commander of Centre 110 Communications and Intelligence of the Navy

Commander Valentin Vlad on Tuesday became the new commander of the 110 Communications and Intelligence Centre, during a ceremony held in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN), Rear Admiral Mihai Panait, at the military base, informs a press release.

After the presentation of the order of the Chief of the Defence Staff (SMA) regarding the change of command ceremony welcoming the new commander of the unit, the battle flag of the Centre of Commander Valentin Vlad was handed over by the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Mihai Panait, with commanders of units and large units in the Navy in attendance.

The festivities were organized in such a way as to ensure a small number of soldiers, in accordance with the rules on measures to prevent infection with the new coronavirus.

