Cernavoda Unit 1 to shut down for repairs on Friday afternoon

Unit 1 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down in a controlled manner in the afternoon of August 26, 2022, for repair works, Nuclearelectrica informs.

"The controlled shutdown of CNE Cernavoda Unit 1 is necessary to carry out some repair works on the filtration system in the suction basin, the classic part of the plant. The repair works can only be carried out with Unit 1 shut down," the company states in a press release, told Agerpres.

The controlled shutdown and the repair works are carried out in accordance with the specific procedures of CNE Cernavoda applicable in such situations and have no impact on the personnel, nuclear security, the environment and the population, states the quoted source.