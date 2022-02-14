CFR SA Telecommunications wants to enter market, being a great alternative for telecom service providers

CFR SA Telecommunications is a very good alternative for the telecom service providers for Romania, because they should no longer invest in transport at all, but only in local loops, where investment is lower, the general manager of the company, Mihai Barbu said in an interview.

He stressed that the company's fiber optic infrastructure, which totals 6,000 kilometers, is a secure network, with few disruptions. Moreover, there are employees of the company in all stations, who can intervene quickly enough to remedy any inconvenience.

The company, founded in 2002, ended 2021 with a profit, with quite large investments, bigger than ever, in upgrading the fiber optic network, in equipment and tools, installations for carrying out the activity in better conditions.

"Last year, we increased revenue against 2020 by 6%, and that revenue is from third-party services, because the rest are contracts that are concluded the same way every year. We also ended up with no debt to the state, no debt to anyone," says Mihai Barbu.

In the short and medium term, CFR SA Telecommunications is looking to enter the market, because it is the largest network in Romania that can "provide services for all operators in Romania. And we have quite a lot of free network capacity, which means that we can even offer services at a fairly high level. We hope to convince them, we hope to bring as many as possible into our network and then the revenue from third parties, as we call them, will increase and stop this pressure that we put on the railway area for the services we offer them," Mihai Barbu went on to say.

The company will partner with universities to attract new people, then, by raising salaries, will be able to attract staff from large companies dealing with acquisitions (Orange buys Telekom, Vodafone takes over UPC, RCS buys Akta) and will give up on some of the employees.

CFR SA Telecommunications offers wi-fi services in stations, "wherever our client, CFR SA, requested."

"The highest revenue comes from the services we offer to our main client, which is CFR SA. With CFR SA we have the highest contract and from there come the highest revenues.

The most requested service offered by CFR SA Telecommunications is the data transport service, Agerpres informs.