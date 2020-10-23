Chamber of Deputies' Speaker: We shouldn't make decisions regarding parliamentary elections postponement, but specialists

A decision regarding the postponement of the parliamentary elections should be taken by the specialists, not by politicians, said on Thursday evening, at private broadcaster Romania TV, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Social Democratic Party (PSD) chair, Marcel Ciolacu, according to AGERPRES.

"The decision of President [Klaus Iohannis] we expect until the 24th [of October]. Let's see if he sends back to Parliament this law or promulgates it. If the President promulgates it, Parliament may not postpone the elections, it only sets the date of the elections. (...) I believe that all political forces, not Ciolacu, not the PSD, all the representatives of the political parties represented in Parliament should get together with the Prime Minister. Normally this would have been done by the President of Romania and make a decision about how to best proceed, with the specialists beside us. We are not the ones who have to make decisions, specialists should have to make decisions. (...) The Parliament is a pulpit. In all the countries in Europe the Prime Ministers come to Parliament and explain, they use it as a pulpit both for politicians, as well as the population," said Ciolacu.

"There should be a pact between all political forces, to stop absolutely all communication regarding the pandemic, to establish a coherent communication, to have a report. I have no official report from the Romanian state regarding the pandemic. Still, I am the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies," Ciolacu emphasized.