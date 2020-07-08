Chamber: Quarantine and isolation draft law - in plenary on Thursday

The draft law on quarantine and isolation initiated by the Government will enter the debate of the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday.

The sitting is scheduled for 13:00 hrs, according to the decision of the Committee of Parliamentary Floor Leaders.

Until then, the Legal Committee is to draw up the report on the draft law.

Spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said the bill will be submitted for debate to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies with some "major changes" operated in the Legal Committee.

The PSD is organizing on Wednesday a debate at the Legal Committee with representatives of several non-governmental organizations on the draft law, after the party's Acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu stated that the Government's proposal is "another legislative zombie".