Chamber: Setting up subcommittee on Romanians' issues in Covasna, Harghita and Mures - rejected

On Tuesday, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies rejected a proposal from the Committee for Human Rights, Cults and Issues of National Minorities asking for a subcommittee on Romanians' issues in Covasna, Harghita and Mures Counties to be set up.

In a letter to the Standing Bureau, the Committee on Human Rights argues that "the need to set up such a subcommittee is determined by the specific problems facing the numerically reduced Romanian communities in Covasna, Harghita and Mures Counties, as well as by repeated public appeals launched by the central public administration institutions, by the Government and the President of Romania, through which they demanded the finding of solutions to ensure the preservation and affirmation of their identity, culture and tradition, agerpres.ro confirms.