Chamber: Tribute in memory of Aurel Vainer, honorary president of Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania

A tribute was paid, on Monday, in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, by the representatives of the parliamentary groups, to the honorary president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), Dr. Aurel Vainer, with a moment of silence held at the beginning of the sitting, at the request of the representative of the Jewish minority, the deputy Silviu Vexler, president of FCER, agerpres reports.

"The other day we lost the one who was Dr. Aurel Vainer, president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania in the period 2005 - 2020 and deputy in three legislatures in the Romanian Parliament, 2004 - 2016. He was a man who dedicated his whole life to this country and to the Jewish communities he represented both inside and outside Parliament. He was a man who strongly believed in democracy, in the role of democracy and in the importance of the Romanian Parliament for the consolidation and preservation of democracy for the future. But, more than that, he was a man of dialogue, who used to say that he had at most political opponents, and in no case enemies. He was a man who sought to convey the need for consensus and especially the need for dialogue in Parliament, but especially in society as a whole, being a man who I do not think that, during three terms, has managed to upset or disturb anyone with anything," Silviu Vexler said.

He added that Aurel Vainer has always avoided conflicts in Parliament and has always called for tolerance and consensus, for respect for women.The passing away of Aurel Vainer is "a loss for the whole society", underlined the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Iulian Muraru.Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP Mircia Chelaru also paid tribute to Aurel Vainer, who she said "made him love the Jewish ethnicity."Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Adrian Solomon said that Aurel Vainer must be honored for everything he has achieved in Parliament and for our country.The leader of the group of national minorities in the Parliament, Varujan Pambuccian, showed with emotion that Aurel Vainer was a good friend of his, whom he does not remember other than smiling with "an unmistakable smile".Aurel Vainer, the former honorary president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - the Mosaic Cult, was buried on Tuesday with military honors in Bucharest.