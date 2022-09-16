Charity ball at Mikes Castle in Zabala, organized by Romanian Maltese Relief Service

The Romanian Maltese Relief Service, together with Zabola Estate, is organizing a charity ball on Saturday at Mikes Castle in Zabala, a unique location in Transylvania, made available by the family of Gregor Roy Chowdhury, informs a press release of the Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta sent to AGERPRES.

"The Zabola ball means more than a beautiful event, in a fairytale place in the heart of Transylvania. Its purpose is to bring together friends, collaborators, people who, regardless of citizenship, understand that it is not enough to wish for peace, harmony, well-being, for all these we need the involvement of each of us. If we want good, then we must do good. The world we live in is the reflection of each of us. Giving love, compassion, empathy to your fellow men means to seed trust in the other. A hand extended to those who need help is not just a simple gesture, it represents hope, and SAMR (Romanian Maltese Relief Service) offers all the outstretched hands needed to give people the confidence that together we can be stronger, better," said the ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Roberto Musneci, as quoted in the press release, Agerpres informs.

The patrons of the ball, Gregor and Pauline Basu Roy Chowdhury de Ulpur, the Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Romania, Roberto Musneci, and his wife, Marialaura Ciampoli, together with the president of the Romanian Maltese Relief Service (SAMR), Denes Mihaly, the honorary president, Puskas Balint, and Secretary General Tischler Ferenc, will try to collect as many funds as possible for people in need.

The funds collected at the Maltese Ball will provide hope and a better life to the elderly, vulnerable people and victims of the war in Ukraine, the organizers say.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the volunteers of the Romanian Maltese Relief Service, the non-profit organization of the Sovereign Order in Romania, organized support camps in three main locations: Sighetu Marmatiei, Siret and Satu Mare.

Heated tents, medical assistance, psychological assistance were provided, especially for children who arrive traumatized by the situation in Ukraine, as well as food, medicine and beds.

The Sovereign Order of Malta has had diplomatic relations with Romania for 90 years, under the motto "Tuitio Fidei et Obsequim Pauperum", offering constant support to forgotten or excluded members of society, victims of the war in Ukraine and all those in need.