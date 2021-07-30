Chiritoiu: Competition Council able to look, with mandate, in personal phones, laptops of investigated companies' representatives

The Competition Council will be able to investigate, with a court mandate, the information in the personal phones, tablets and laptops of representatives of companies as part of an investigation, said Bogdan Chiritoiu, the head of the institution, in an interview granted to AGERPRES.

This will be possible starting the end of the year, after the national legislation takes over a European Directive that allows competition inspectors in all member states to analyze information stored in the cloud and in the personal devices of those investigated.

Chiritoiu referred, in the interview, to the high price of energy in this period, which is caused mainly due to the price increase of carbon dioxide emissions certificates. This doesn't meant that the suppliers are doing something illegal. Similarly, the Competition Council has no indication that the price of fuel would be an incorrect one.

In electrical energy, the prices do not differ much from one supplier to another, yet in gas - they do and it's surprising that there are not more consumers willing to change their contract, a solution in this sense being the simplification of the procedure, Chiritoiu believes.

Furthermore, the Council received notices from Parliament that gas distributors are not respecting the law by which they have to install services for free to new consumers and is investigating this aspect.