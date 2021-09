Cimpeanu: Only by getting vaccinated will we be able to put an end to this health crisis

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, highlighted, on Wednesday, the importance of the anti-COVID vaccination for overcoming the health crisis, so that the schools remain open and the losses in terms of education and socio-emotional level be small, agerpres reports.

"By making the best decisions about vaccination, we will be able to keep the schools open so that the educational and socio-emotional losses are as small as possible during this health crisis. We will have to do this, because only by getting vaccinated will we be able to put an end to this health crisis as soon as possible. On the other hand, we will have to get used to different conditions. We will always have to balance the manageable risk ratio versus benefits or, on the other hand, losses and take the best decisions regarding vaccination," Cimpeanu stated in a press conference held at the Ministry of Education.