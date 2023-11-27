Ciolacu, about road infrastructure: We need to complete another 1,000 kilometers, in next 5 years

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that, until the end of next year, there is "a clear perspective" that another 250 kilometers of highway and expressway will be built, and in the next five to seven years another 1,000 kilometers.

"Romania's economic growth in the first quarter, as small as it was: 0.1%, was due to investments. And we have investments in transport, where we must admit that the big construction sites were unlocked in the last period, in the last two years, and it got into a rhythm, we finally have the first thousand kilometers and by the end of next year there is a clear perspective of another 250 kilometers, that's just the road. In the next 5-7 years, we definitely have to finish another 1,000 kilometers," declared Marcel Ciolacu, at the launch conference of the "RO 3.0. Vision of the Future" project.

He also referred to Metrorex. "Finally, we are changing the gaskets at Metrorex. That means Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and that means a well-established plan," said the prime minister.