Ciolacu: It is time for Romania to be taken in the right direction and in a sustainable direction

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that it is time for Romania to be taken "in the right direction and in a sustainable direction" and said that some spending can be limited, given that the budget collection was "lower than estimated."

"You can limit some spending, which I think is fair. We all know that there was a lower collection than estimated. It's normal to prepare and to have as much as possible, to enter the deficit assumed not by Ciolacu, nor by Ciuca, I remind you, but another prime minister who made a deficit of 9.2 and now we have to do these things. This approach is normal. As long as we didn't have this approach it was said that nobody manages anything in Romania and everybody spends and increases salaries. We have a serious and applied approach. (...) We have to decide in which direction we want to take Romania. I believe that this is the moment to take Romania in the right direction and in a sustainable direction," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that this is the first time that political leaders are speaking coherently and clearly about the direction Romania will take from now on, told Agerpres.