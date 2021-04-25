Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chances

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that 16 years after the signing of Romania's Treaty of Accession to the European Union (EU), current politicians "are not capable" of sending a "coherent plan" to the European Commission consistent with the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) requirements.

According to the Social Democratic leader, the signing of the treaty on April 25, 2005 paved the way for Romanian society to "European values and standards". In this context, he is drawing a comparison with the current situation, claiming that "some have written history, others miss historical chances for Romania".

"Today marks 16 years since the signing of Romania's Treaty of Accession to the European Union. On April 25, 2005, Romania wrote history in Luxembourg and paved the way for Romanian society to European values and standards. Unfortunately, the current leaders of the Romanian state - Iohannis, Citu or Orban did not take the time to say at least word about this essential moment in the modern history of Romania, and it is not surprising that after 16 years, these politicians are not even capable of sending a coherent plan to the European Commission that observes European requirements regarding the PNRR. Some have written history, others miss historical chances for Romania!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Sunday.