Ciolacu: PSD decides that measures for people are more important than transient positions

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday that the social-democrats were not the ones who presented their Prime Minister on the first rotation, although they were justified to do this because they won the parliamentary elections, because they decided that "measures for people are more important than transient positions".

"There are already 80 days since Romania is in a political crisis. During this time thousands of people have died, and the majority barely has enough money to pay their bills. Right-wing parties did not offer a solution for exiting the crisis. PSD decided to take responsibility and to put an end to this political crisis. (...) Romania needs to be stabilized. PSD has negotiated programs and measures, our purpose was to impose PSD measures in the social, economic and health sectors. We did not enter to govern by putting other conditions. If these measures were not accepted in the governing program, PSD would not have accepted (...) I know that you will ask why PSD did not present the PM for the first rotation. Truly, PSD won the elections and was justified to do this. We made this concession because PSD decided that measures for people are more important than transient positions. In this moment of crisis, PSD needs to govern for Romanians, not to argue on positions or so-called Ministries with money," Marcel Ciolacu said, in a press conference at PSD headquarters, at the end of the party's National Political Council.

He added that PSD has proved, throughout this crisis period, that it is "the most responsible party, took the most responsible decision and currently is the most stable party in Romania".

"I wish that other parties that form this national coalition to show the same political maturity that my colleagues showed," he said.

Asked about what recommends Vasile Dincu to be the Minister of Defence, Ciolacu replied: "I am firmly convinced that in the following period Vasile Dincu will come before you and will present his program at the Ministry of Defence, after he will be sworn in, or perhaps before the swearing in. (...) We all know well that the Ardeal region is not PSD's electoral fief, but needs to be represented in this Government, and the decision of several entities in Ardeal was for Vasile Dincu to represent them in the future Government. This seems like a right, responsible decision. (...) The majority decision was that Dincu will be chosen, from PSD, to occupy the portfolio of Minister of Defence."