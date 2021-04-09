Ciolacu: PSD proposes introducing 'green criterion' for local companies to receive additional tender scores

The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday that the social democrats will propose the introduction in the legislation of the "green criterion", through which the producer closest to the beneficiary will receive additional points at the tenders.

The PSD leader told a Friday's press conference in Baia Mare, that the Romanian companies making protection materials were ignored and disadvantaged by the Romanian state, while the French state bought the entire production of protective masks of a company local, agerpres.ro confirms.

In this context, Marcel Ciolacu proposed the introduction of a "green criterion" in the tender legislation, which already exists as a recommendation.

"Together with several Romanian producers and with the PSD parliamentarians, we hope to gather enough votes to pass this legislative initiative through the Parliament, more precisely the introduction of the 'green criterion'. There is this recommendation in the Romanian legislation. (...) This green criterion at the moment is functional in Germany and more precisely, the distance from the producer to the beneficiary is considered polluting, polluting transport and then, in the 100 points, in addition to the quality and price criteria, comes this green criterion. The closest producer to the beneficiary also has this benefit of 10 points at the tender," argued the PSD head.

According to Ciolacu, the "green criterion" would save more Romanian producers and the jobs they offer.