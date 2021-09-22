Ciolacu says PSD censure motion will refer to all parties that were in coalition

PSD will table a censure motion if the Constitutional Court (CCR) rejects that of USR PLUS and AUR, and this will refer to all parties that were part of the governing coalition.

"Definitely, we will submit a motion of censure and there is a clear decision: after the CCR decision, if there is no conflict, immediately PSD will vote that motion of censure [the one submitted by USR PLUS and AUR]. If there is a conflict, PSD will submit the censure motion immediately and invites the others to vote. If they want to sign it, it will be all the better. We have one condition: you cannot refer in a censure motion to a person, you have to refer to all the parties that were part of that coalition that governed Romania", Ciolacu told a Wednesday's press conference at the PSD headquarters, asked if he gives up the submission of a censure motion given that the epidemiological situation is getting worse.

He added that PSD will submit a censure motion to overthrow the Citu Government as soon as possible, regardless of whether or not it obtains the signatures of the USR PLUS and AUR parliamentarians.