Ciolacu: We still have obvious, not overcome and uncontrolled health crisis

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday evening accused the Government of administrative inability to organize and manage the pandemic, noting that President Klaus Iohannis in this context should have gathered all political forces for a country plan, according to AGREPRES.

"At such a delicate time, not only in our country, but all over the world, the president's approach should have been completely different. All political forces had to come together for a country plan, in the short and medium term, to overcome what we are still facing. We still have an obvious, not overcome and uncontrolled health crisis, they have an administrative inability to organize and manage this pandemic (...) They have an administrative inability, they are both foolish and proud. What specialists do they have?," Ciolacu claimed on Antena 3 TV station.

At the same time, the PSD leader stated that Prime Minister Florin Citu invented "vaccination tourism," maintaining that people come hundreds of kilometers to be vaccinated in hospitals when they have a chronic illness, instead of being vaccinated at home.

In his opinion, the prime minister should assume this vaccination campaign and resign if 10.4 million Romanians are not vaccinated by September, as he proposed.