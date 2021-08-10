 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolos: Budget rectification is an attribute of governing coalition, PM cannot decide by himself

RFI Romania
Dacian Cioloș

The budget rectification is an attribute of the governing coalition, and the PM cannot decide by himself, the co-chairman of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty Unity and Solidarity alliance) Dacian Ciolos declared.

He highlighted that USR PLUS formulated a few proposals which would be tied with the budget rectification and has expectations in this sense for the ministries of Transport and Health.

"Today we had the USR PLUS National Bureau sitting, where we discussed especially about the preparations for this afternoon's coalition reunion, when the main topic on the agenda will be the discussion of the budget rectification project. Here I would like to point out something, so it will be very clear: budget rectification is an attribute of the governing coalition, just as adopting the budget was a responsibility by the coalition. So, the decisions are made there, the PM cannot decide by himself and no other individual or Minister of Finance can make that rectification," Dacian Ciolos declared, on Tuesday, at the end of the USR PLUS National Bureau.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.