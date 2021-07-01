Citu, in Suceava: We start elections for future PNL; I proved I am PSD enemy

Prime Minister Florin Citu, present in Gura Humorului, at the Election conference for the leadership of the Suceava County Organization of the PNL, stated that the internal elections in the party are about the role that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will play in the political scene in the future, stating he is "PSD's [Social Democratic Party] enemy".

"Today we start the elections for the future of the PNL: This is what it's about. Thank you for supporting me and for supporting me since the first moment for the PNL's chairmanship. These elections are not about my person, but about the role that the PNL will play in the political scene in the future. In 2024 four rounds of elections are to follow. Our enemy is the PSD and that's why I am the most appropriate person to fight the PSD. I showed that I am the PSD's enemy. PSD is scared because I am a threat to the PSD," Citu also said.

He called on unity, so that the PNL wins the elections in 2024, emphasizing that he will never make an alliance with the PSD.

"We must unite, because in 2024 we must win all these elections against the PSD. I showed that I don't make compromises, especially when it's about the PSD. Nobody will ever be able to say that I could tear down my own Government, that then I'd make an alliance with the PSD. I would never do such a thing. I am a convinced liberal and I will go to the end under liberal principles and values. I will never make alliances with the PSD," showed Citu.

The Prime Minister believes he is the correct option for the PNL's leadership.

"My mandate as senator, as Minister of Finance, as Prime Minister of the Government shows clearly that I am the correct choice for PNL chairman. We must prepare for eight years of governing and everything starts from these elections. Today we give the start for the preparation of a governing plan. We have a lot to work, we choose well on September 25 and I guarantee you that after that Moldova will matter, Moldova will be Liberal," said Citu, Agerpres informs.