Citu reproaches USR PLUS, PSD leaders, Gov't members for not promoting vaccination

Prime Minister Florin Citu blamed USR PLUS and PSD leaders, as well as members of the Government, but especially former Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, for not having been in vaccination centers to promote immunization, agerpres reports.

He added that instead of press messages accusing the government or "alliances with parties that do not support vaccination," the population should be encouraged to get immunized. Citu asked rhetorically when USR PLUS chairs Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos or PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu were in a vaccination center.

Florin Citu admitted that he announced the relaxation measures in May, but added that at the same time he made sure that the vaccines were available for all categories of the population."It is true that I also announced this relaxation, but my role is to bring the vaccine and to make the vaccine available to all Romanians. Romanians had a vaccine with the ID before the rest of the EU countries. I have not made mandatory vaccination in Romania - that's what I didn't do, but at the same time, you should know that those anti-vaccination campaigns do not help. Even if the Deputy Prime Minister is not linked to the vaccination campaign, if he supports an anti-vaccination party, I see it as a responsibility in the failure of the vaccination campaign," he stressed.