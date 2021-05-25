Citu: When the PNL congress is convened, more candidacies will come up

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that, after the congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) is convened, several candidacies for the party leadership will come up, agerpres reports.

He was asked on Tuesday, before a convention of the party leadership, if he will run for the PNL leadership.

"We do not have a congress in PNL yet. At the moment, we do not have any motion submitted for the candidacy of PNL chairmanship. There is no official candidate, no candidacy because there is no congress. (...) When we convene a congress more candidacies will of course come up; there is competition inside PNL, there are many good people who can run," said Citu.Regarding the fact that Ludovic Orban, the incumbent PNL national chairman, had hastened to announce the date for convening the party congress as mid-September, he said: "The date of the congress has not been set yet. The date of the congress will be set at the National Council convention. It is not set at this moment; we will see when the congress convention date is and we will see if we can hold that convention at that moment. So, it all depends on how the pandemic develops, and I know that very well, and my colleagues do, so that is why there is no date set. We will discuss that today."The prime minister was also asked what present he gives to Ludovic Orban on his birthday."We wish 'Happy Birthday!' to President Ludovic Orban and we will hand the presents individually," said Citu.