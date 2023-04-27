Ciuca about joining elections: Citizens do not want such a big number of elections

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Thursday, in Gorj county, that there are talks in the coalition to join some elections, pointing out that more than 80% of the citizens do not want ''such a big number of elections''.

"There are discussions that we and the Social Democratic Party have generated, following the polls that we requested and from which it is very clear, and it is not difficult for anyone to understand, that four or five rounds of elections will take at least six to seven months. We cannot afford to waste that much time in a year. As such, some rational thinking about how we manage to pull together some of the choices, we don't know which yet, and to take them in a period of time that does not affect our executive activity, it will be a very good decision. This is what the citizens also want. The citizens, overwhelmingly, over 80%, want us to stop having such a big number of elections", Ciuca told a press conference, Agerpres informs.Asked about the appointments to the ministries in the future government, he was convinced that, following the analysis, people would be found in the National Liberal Party (PNL) to be appointed to the portfolios.Asked whether he was also considering technocrats, he replied: "We will see.""In the future government, based on the analysis at the party level, we will come up with the nominations for each individual position. (...) I am convinced, as I knew the National Liberal Party, that we will find people who know what they have to do", Nicolae Ciuca also declared.