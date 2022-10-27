 
     
Ciuca: There are positive perspectives so that Romania's CVM be raised

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Thursday, that there are positive prospects for Romania to have the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism lifted, after the meeting he had in Brussels with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, supplemented by the technical discussions that the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, had with EC Vice-President Vera Jourova and the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.

"As far as the CVM is concerned, we had discussions that are related to the entire technical process through which the Justice laws were drafted. There were technical discussions that Minister Predoiu held at the level of the Commission both with Commissioner Reynders and Ms. Jourova, and there are also positive prospects for Romania to have this chapter of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism lifted," the PM declared, in a press conference, at the end of his two-day working visit in Brussels.

He emphasized that, following the meeting he had with the Romanian MEPs on Thursday, they agreed on a joint action to fulfill the objectives related to the lifting of the CVM and accession to the Schengen area.

"At the meeting I had with the MEPs, I want to emphasize only one aspect. It was a very beneficial meeting and, practically, regardless of the political color, we agreed together to use all our resources and do so in such a way that we can see what the lifting of the CVM and the accession to the Schengen area means, both national objectives that we must bring to an end. Once again, the political color does not matter, the national objective part matters," Ciuca added.AGERPRES

