Cluj-Napoca-based Babes-Bolyai University to implement two new doctoral programmes

"Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca announces that it is implementing two new doctoral programmes of the "Marie Curie" European network type.

"The GEM-Diamond programme, started in 2022 and carried out in partnership with famous European universities (such as the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne, the University of Warwick or the Free University of Brussels), aims at achieving at the consortium level a number of 16 doctoral theses under double or multiple degrees focused on the identification and solution of the multifaceted crises faced by the European Union and its member states, especially from the perspective of the rise of political extremism and protest radicalism. The Vortex programme, which will start from 2023 and will be carried out in partnership with universities of reference in Europe (such as the University of Oslo, the University of Marburg, the University of Turin or the University of Malmo), proposes to select and mentor at the consortium level 10 doctoral students in a double or multiple degree regime, who will contribute through their research to the creation of analyses and the configuration of innovative strategies in order to counteract religious and secular radicalisation, violent extremism and terrorism," a Friday UBB press release reads.According to the cited source, UBB is the university with the oldest academic tradition in Romania and the largest academic community in the country, and currently occupies the first positions in the country in international rankings, constantly being among the top 5% of universities in the world."UBB has always been a well-integrated university in the European academic area, with double/multiple degree programmes at bachelor's and master's level (including Erasmus Mundus master's programmes). Also, at doctoral level, it was the first university in the country to have introduced the "European Doctorate", and through these two new doctoral programmes, conducted in the area of European studies (at UBB's specialised faculty), it widens its internationalisation," UBB rector, Prof. Dr. Daniel David, is quoted in the press release as saying.