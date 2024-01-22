Coast Guard finds 19 Syrian and Iraqi citizens ilegally coming from Bulgaria

A number of 19 Syrian and Iraqi citizens who entered Romania illegally from the border with Bulgaria were detected by the Coast Guard using drones, some of the migrants were in a forest near the village of Faurei and others in the Ostrov area.

"They detected ten people in the forest near the village of Faurei, who were moving from the border with Bulgaria. Their surveillance continued in order to identify the caravan that would have facilitated the illegal crossing of the state border. As no persons were noticed in the vicinity of the border, the border guards proceeded to summon and detain them, determining that they were persons without identity documents and who did not speak Romanian. Following the investigations, it turned out that they are Syrian and Iraqi citizens (...). Given the low temperature, about -14 degrees, prolonged exposure to the cold could endanger the lives of these people," the release reads, agerpres reports.

A similar situation occurred in the Ostrov area, with Coast Guard workers detaining nine people near Esechioi who had no identity documents and did not speak Romanian.

All the people who crossed the state border illegally were taken back by the border authority of the neighbouring country, under the readmission agreement between Romania and Bulgaria.The border police are investigating both cases, under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Appeal of Constanta, under the aspect of committing the crime of fraudulent crossing of the state border.