Code Yellow for unstable weather in 19 counties, until Wednesday morning

On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow warning for unstable weather, valid in 19 counties until Wednesday morning.

According to meteorologists, between July 21 starting at 12:00 and July 22, at 10:00, in Maramures, the Apuseni Mountains, the Eastern Carpathians and locally in Transylvania and Moldavia, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability, which will manifest in torrential showers, wind intensifications, storms, electric discharges and hail.

At the same time, quantities of water over 20 - 25 l / sqm and, locally, 30 - 50 l / sqm will be registered.

The warned counties are: Alba, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Covasna, Hunedoara, Harghita, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava and Vrancea.

On the other hand, the ANM issued information on atmospheric instability, which targets most regions. Thus, all through the day of Wednesday, between 12:00 and 22:00, there will be periods of atmospheric instability in the intra-Carpathian regions, in the hill areas and in the mountains. There will also be torrential downpours, lightning, short-term wind intensifications, storms and hail.

The water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l / sqm, and 30 - 35 l / sqm on restricted areas.

