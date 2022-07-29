 
     
Code Yellow for unstable weather in over three quarters of Romania until Sunday evening

METEO
meteo alert

Weather experts have issued a Code Yellow for unstable atmosphere and significant rainfall, valid until Sunday evening, in over three quarters of the country.

Thus, during the period of July 29, 12:00 - July 31, 22:00, there will be periods of unstable weather in the hills and mountains, locally in Transylvania, Banat and Oltenia, as well as during the night between Friday until Saturday (July 29/30) in Moldova and North Dobrogea.

Throughout the prognosis interval there will be intense downpours, lightning, winds, a swell as storms and hailstorm. Furthermore, for short periods of time, or by accumulation, locally, water quantity will surpass 25-30 l/sqm and 40-50 l/sqm, isolated.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) specifies that starting with Saturday afternoon, there will be severe atmospheric instability, especially in the Western part of the country.AGERPRES

