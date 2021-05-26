Code Yellow of atmospheric instability extended until Thursday morning in 12 counties

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has updated the information about the Code Yellow of atmospheric instability, in the sense of reducing the number of counties to 12, but has extended the validity period until Thursday morning.

According to meteorologists, between May 26, 14:00 and May 27, 6:00, during the Code Yellow, locally in Oltenia and Muntenia, as well as in the area of the Southern Carpathians and the Curvature Carpathians, there will be periods of atmospheric instability which will be manifested by frequent electric discharges, storms, hail and showers that will have a torrential character. The water quantities will exceed 25 - 35 l / sqm and on restricted areas 40 l / sqm.

The counties under the code are: Alba, Arges, Brasov, Dambovita, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Teleorman and Valcea.At the same time, unstable weather advisory will be valid until 10:00 a.m. Saturday across the country.Thus, atmospheric instability will be temporarily accentuated, especially in the mountains, in the south, center and east of the country. This will be manifested by torrential rains, frequent lightning, isolated hail and short-term wind intensifications.Also, in short time intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed locally 20 l / sqm, and in some areas 30 - 50 l / sqm. Similar phenomena are forecast in the rest of the territory, but on smaller areas and for short intervals.