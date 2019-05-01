Competition Council's Chiritoiu: We support creation of legal framework for new technologies in passenger transport sector

The Competition Council (CC) supports the creation of a legal framework for new technologies in the passenger transport sector and has come up with several proposals for taxi drivers and new entrants on this market not to eliminate each other, reads an answer from the institution, submitted at AGERPRES request.

Thus, CC president, Bogdan Chiritoiu, argues that, in general, there is a satisfactory level of competition and low prices for consumers in this field.

"As there is always room for improvement, I believe there are a few aspects of the legislation in the field that need to be adjusted. I have proposed eliminating the obligation to belong to a dispatcher, at least in small localities, because dispatching activity is a related activity of taxi transport and we think that it is the taxi drivers' choice if they are assigned to a dispatcher or not," Chiritoiu said.

According to him, in order to get as much competition as possible, the Council advocates the creation of a legal framework appropriate to new technologies to ensure regulations that have equivalent effect to taxi transport, in particular from the point of view of customer safety and the payment of tax obligations to the state.

"It is natural to try to adapt to the evolution of technology. Technological progress leads to the improvement of consumer's quality of life, but it must not lead to the elimination of the forms that are already in business. We must find solutions so that those in the market function without eliminating one another. We proposed that taxi drivers also use ehailing apps (e.g. Clever) to take orders, even if the taxi drivers belong to a dispatcher or not," added the president of the Competition Council.