Constantin Lungu to fight for bronze medal at Under-17 European Wrestling Championships

The Romanian athlete Constantin Lungu qualified in the bronze final of the 65 kg category of Greco-Roman style on Monday, at the Under-17 European Wrestling Championships in Tirana (Albania).

Lungu debuted with a victory, in the round of 16, against the Finnish Hugo Riehunkangas, in the quarterfinals he defeated the Hungarian Attila Jozsa, but lost the semifinal against the Georgian Ghiorghi Cikaidze and will fight for bronze on Tuesday.

At the 48 kg category Ionut Mereuta was defeated in the quarterfinals by the Georgian Iuri Ceapidze, but will wrestle in the re-qualifications, against the Moldovan Victor Postica.

Within the 80 kg category, Gabriel Eduardo Stan lost in the qualifying round against the Belarusian Vladislav Dubrovski.

Romania will have four representatives in Greco-Roman style, Luis Mihai Vlad (45 kg), Dragos Gabriel Draga (51 kg), Alexandru Vladut Varzari (60 kg) and Andrei Olteanu (cat. 71 kg).AGERPRES