Constantin Popovici, named best athlete of 2023 in high diving

Romanian swimmer Constantin Popovici, 35, has been named World Aquatics' best athlete of 2023 in high diving, the World Aquatics announced Thursday on its official website.

Popovici, who won gold at last year's World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as well as the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, was also rewarded with a USD 10,000 cheque for his performance last year."I'm very happy for the 2023 season and hope for an even better 2024," said Popovici, who competed in all of last season although in 2022 punctured a lung in practice after landing on his back in a dive.Popovici failed to meet his goals in the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Doha, namely qualifying for the Paris Olympics in men's 10m platform and making to the podium in highdiving, an event in which he ranked 8th on Thursday.Popovici won the Red Bull Cliff Diving circuit, in which Catalin Preda placed fourth.Other candidates for the 2023 Athlete of the Year title were Catalin Preda, silver medallist at last year's World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) and bronze medallist in Doha, Spaniard Carlos Gimeno and Frenchman Gary Hunt.In the women's event, the trophy went to Australian Rhiannan Iffland (32).