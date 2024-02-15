Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Constantin Popovici, named best athlete of 2023 in high diving

Facebook.com
Constantin Popovici

Romanian swimmer Constantin Popovici, 35, has been named World Aquatics' best athlete of 2023 in high diving, the World Aquatics announced Thursday on its official website.

Popovici, who won gold at last year's World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as well as the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, was also rewarded with a USD 10,000 cheque for his performance last year.

"I'm very happy for the 2023 season and hope for an even better 2024," said Popovici, who competed in all of last season although in 2022 punctured a lung in practice after landing on his back in a dive.

Popovici failed to meet his goals in the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Doha, namely qualifying for the Paris Olympics in men's 10m platform and making to the podium in highdiving, an event in which he ranked 8th on Thursday.

Popovici won the Red Bull Cliff Diving circuit, in which Catalin Preda placed fourth.

Other candidates for the 2023 Athlete of the Year title were Catalin Preda, silver medallist at last year's World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) and bronze medallist in Doha, Spaniard Carlos Gimeno and Frenchman Gary Hunt.

In the women's event, the trophy went to Australian Rhiannan Iffland (32).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.