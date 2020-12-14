Consultations / Orban: PNL proposes holding Chamber speaker office for good reasons

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban on Monday said that the PNL decided to claim that the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies should be held by him for very well-founded reasons, taking into account the weight of the majorities created and the political experience, according to AGERPRES.

Orban added that the Liberals want the government to be invested as soon as possible, noting that, on the other hand, "the formation of coalitions is born within a reasonable time."

Ludovic Orban also said that he had made several proposals to unblock the situation regarding the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies, but no agreement was reached.

He said that the PNL also proposed a formula to take into account the share of majorities created.

Asked if Klaus Iohannis supports his candidacy for the Chamber of Deputies, Orban said that the PNL decided this mandate for very good reasons.

"The majority we have in Parliament is a majority of 10 votes. We have 244, of course, if we succeed in discussions with the minorities, we will have a larger majority. But for now, the majority is 244, it takes a lot of experience, so that governmental projects can be adopted by Parliament and the Chamber of Deputies, which has prerogatives in the economic, fiscal and social fields, where there will be extremely strong battles. Here, however, there are political arguments related to the share of the National Liberal Party in the formation of the majority, of 55%, and arguments related to political experience, related to the actual capacity to secure majorities to support government projects and to prevent the adoption of normative acts that to put the government in trouble," Orban added.

He also showed that he agreed with the discussion partners not to give individual points of view during the negotiations, but all three to publicly present in agreement everything that was agreed, and PNL will respect this agreement.