Contracts worth over 1.4 billion lei, signed under Women Entrepreneur, Start-Up Nation programmes.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) has concluded, up to this date, 7,096 contracts with the eligible beneficiaries of the Woman Entrepreneur and Start-Up Nation programmes, Pillar I (National) and Pillar II (Diaspora), worth of over 1.4 billion lei, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from MAT, the total number of assessed files was 13,500, the admission notices sent were 9,010, and 7,096 contracts were signed.

Separately, on the Woman Entrepreneur programme, the evaluated files reached 1,800, the admission notices sent were 1,175, and the number of signed contracts was 913.

At Start-Up Nation (National), data centralization indicated 10,052 files evaluated, 6,899 admission notices sent and 5,452 contracts signed.

In the case of the Start-Up Nation (Diaspora) programme, 1,648 files were evaluated, but 731 contracts were signed, in the conditions in which there were 936 admission notices.

"The team of the General Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Financing Programmes continues to carry out evaluations of financing applications, as a result we ask applicants to permanently follow the account created on the granturi.imm.gov.ro platform, as well as the information related to the two programmes, posted on the website of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism", the press release also says.