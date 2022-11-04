"Coronation Centenary caravan" comes to an end; Cioroianu: A project like this should reach beyond cities

Historian Adrian Cioroianu, head of the National Library of Romania, proposed that the caravana project "Centenary of the Coronation of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria" be taken "beyond the city limits."

The Artis Association organized, on Friday, in the Cerchez Hall of the Cotroceni National Museum, the closing event of the caravan educational project "Centenary of the Coronation of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria."

"You see, Greater Romania was a rural Romania. The one that Queen Maria and King Ferdinand visited was a predominantly rural Romania. We now only went through the cities. That's the truth. Of course, there was an evolution... in time... For us, the breaking point is 1985, I repeat, 1985, when the urban population became equal to the rural one. It is much more convenient to go through the country's cities, but I am very afraid that such a project should be taken beyond the city limits," said Cioroianu, ambassador of the "Centenary of the Coronation of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria" caravan, told Agerpres.

He pointed out that "wherever there is a child, wherever there is a student, films like the documentary "King Mihai - The Road Home" "are necessary."

The manager of the Brasov County Museum of History, Nicolae Pepene, who was an ambassador of the project, stated that the average age of those who carried out the project was well below 20 years.

Film critic Irina-Margareta Nistor, ambassador of the project, confessed that during the caravan what impressed her the most was the meeting, in the Republic of Moldova, with "a lady who said she remembered a visit from her childhood, a visit from King Mihai."

The President of the Romanian Cultural Institute, Liviu Jicman, characterized the project as "a very good, very important initiative" and pointed out that it "can also be presented abroad."

The "Centenary of the Coronation of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria" caravan, a project carried out in partnership with the City Hall of Iasi, under the auspices of the Royal Family of Romania, 100 years after the coronation of the kings of Great Romania, was launched in May in Iasi.

Between May 12 and October 20, the caravan followed in the footsteps of the Royal Family's visits to Romania as a whole (1919-1927), stopping in 23 towns in the country and the Republic of Moldova and covering 6,500 km; it organized 28 history lessons, which gathered 6,000 spectators (pupils, students, teachers and history enthusiasts).

In addition to the project ambassadors, more than 40 special guests (historians, specialists, teachers) took part in the 28 history lessons.