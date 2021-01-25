Coronavirus/1,551 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, 654,875 people cured

A total of 1,551 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 9,119 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

These are cases that had not tested positive previously, says GCS.

As of Sunday, 712,561 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 654,875 were declared cured.

To date, 5,306,711 RT-PCR tests and 81,125 rapid antigenic tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, 5,921 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,311 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,610 on request) and 3,198 rapid antigenic tests.