Coronavirus/3,382 new cases of COVID-19 at over 32k tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 20,013

As many as 3,382 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 32,000 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Tuesday, 784,711 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 728,252 were declared cured, according to the GCS.

At the national level, 5,904,761 RT-PCR tests and 262,823 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the last 24 hours, 23,599 RT-PCR tests (15,082 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,517 on request) and 9,381 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

A further 119 people - 68 men and 51 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, with the total death toll reaching 20,013, the GCS says.

One death was recorded in the age group 30-39 years, four deaths in the 40-49 age category, six deaths in the age group 50-59 years, 38 deaths in the age group 60-69 years, 41 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 29 deaths in the over 80 age group.

Of the deaths recorded, 118 were of patients who had comorbidities, and one deceased patient had no medical history.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement have applied 5,528 fines worth 947,300 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic.