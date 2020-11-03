Coronavirus/Iohannis: We expect first tranche of vaccine to reach us in 1st quarter of next year

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that Romania expects to receive its first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of next year, with the first to benefit from the vaccination to be the medical staff and people facing a higher risk if infected. The vaccination of the entire population will begin next spring, at the earliest.

