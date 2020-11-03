 
     
Coronavirus/Iohannis: We expect first tranche of vaccine to reach us in 1st quarter of next year

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that Romania expects to receive its first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of next year, with the first to benefit from the vaccination to be the medical staff and people facing a higher risk if infected. The vaccination of the entire population will begin next spring, at the earliest.

"We expect to receive the first tranche in the first quarter of next year," the head of state told a news conference held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said the first to be vaccinated would be the medical staff and the people posing a higher risk if infected.

"Vaccination of the entire population will begin next spring, at the earliest," Iohannis said.

