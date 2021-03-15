Coronavirus/ Meeting at Health Ministry on increasing number of ICU beds in Bucharest (sources)

The Health Ministry organized a meeting on Monday with the representatives of COVID hospitals and COVID support ones in Bucharest on increasing the number of ICU beds, medical sources told AGERPRES.

According to the same sources, the meeting is attended by Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, as well as representatives of the Department for Emergency Situations and the Bucharest Public Health Directorate.

Another meeting with representatives of the county hospitals and of the National Institute of Public Health is to take place on Monday, most likely starting with 11:00, the quoted sources specified.

On Sunday, at the meeting of the National Center for Management and Coordination of Intervention, Prime Minister Florin Citu requested the identification of new hospitals to join the existing ones in the fight against COVID, the increase to 1,600 the real number of ICU beds, the provision of the necessary stocks of medicines and the continuation of vaccination at full speed.

As stated in a post on Facebook, there is currently no "accelerated" increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania, but as a precaution, preparations are being made for a larger number of cases.