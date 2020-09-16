Coronavirus/ Orban: I do not think new restrictions should be imposed

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that it was not necessary to impose new restrictions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, but a permanent action of dialogue, information and education, noting that people were not born with accessories such as a tie or high-heeled shoes, but have become accustomed to them.

"I believe that until a vaccine and a treatment are discovered, the only normal reaction for people is to learn how to protect themselves from the virus. The more people are correct and protect themselves from the virus, the more normal life will be. I do not think that new restrictions should be imposed, on the contrary, we need a permanent action of dialogue, information, education, so that people understand that they are the ones who have to protect themselves and protect those those around them", said the Prime Minister, during the conference" Together we protect Romania", organized by the MediaUno Press Group in partnership with the National Institute of Statistics, the Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce and UGIR-1903.He pointed out that until a vaccine is discovered, people must accept measures such as wearing a mask, disinfecting hands or physical distance.