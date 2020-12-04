Coronavirus/ Orban: Testing capacity is 54,000 - 55,000 tests

The nominal testing capacity is 54,000 - 55,000 tests and, if there is a demand, testing can be done up to this figure, but there is no demand and "the same untruths that have no connection with reality are constantly spreading," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

"Pretending not to see that November 30 - St. Andrew's Day - and December 1 - National Day - were holidays seems abnormal to me. It is known that on days off there is less testing capacity. We have increased capacity compared to Sunday, the day with the lowest number of tests, in which statistically, an average of about 10,000 tests are done, we increased to 15,000 - 16,000 tests, although they were days off," said the prime minister at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport, when cautioned that few COVID-19 tests have been performed in recent days.

According to him, the testing capacity recovered immediately and is permanently being adapted to the existing requirements.

"The fact that 35,000, 37,000 tests, 32,000, 33,000 tests are being done depends largely on the number of people requesting the test and those who fall within the definition of the case. From 36,000 - 37,000 tests to 54,000-55,000 tests - as far as the nominal capacity is concerned, if there is a request for additional testing, the testing can be done. There was no request. The same untruths, which have nothing to do with reality, are constantly spreading," the Head of the Government claimed.