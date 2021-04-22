Coronavirus/ Romania sends to Ukraine hazmat suits, protection masks, visors

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Thursday a decision providing for the granting of international assistance, free of charge, for Ukraine, respectively the transfer of some quantities of emergency medical products necessary in the fight with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, according to an annex of CNSU Decision 23/2021, the transfer of the following categories of emergency medical products was approved: hazmat suits (50,000 pieces), surgical masks (500,000 pieces), FFP2 masks (25,000 pieces), FFP masks (25,000 pieces), visors (10,000 pieces), agerpres.ro confirms.